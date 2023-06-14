Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Trading Down 0.9%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.44. Approximately 129,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 218,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 115,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

