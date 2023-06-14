Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $181,089.75

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.76 or 0.00018347 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $174.02 million and $181,089.75 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.77243143 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $188,319.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

