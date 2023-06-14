Hermez Network Price Reaches $4.70 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $171.81 million and $206,324.16 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.70 or 0.00018766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00020212 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018666 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015689 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,083.46 or 1.00092987 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.77243143 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $188,319.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

