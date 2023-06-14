Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.5-27.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.04 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $201.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.27 and its 200-day moving average is $196.78. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

