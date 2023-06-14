Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 137.7% from the May 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hongli Group Stock Performance

Hongli Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. 310,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,428. Hongli Group has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96.

About Hongli Group

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

