Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 137.7% from the May 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hongli Group Stock Performance
Hongli Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. 310,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,428. Hongli Group has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96.
About Hongli Group
