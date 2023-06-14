Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) is Eversept Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Eversept Partners LP lowered its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205,145 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up approximately 11.2% of Eversept Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.47% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $121,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
