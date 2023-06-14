Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Host Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.6% annually over the last three years. Host Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. 6,982,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,051,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

