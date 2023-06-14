Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 755

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 780 ($9.76) to GBX 755 ($9.45) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s previous close.

HWDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($10.89) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.01) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 751.25 ($9.40).

LON HWDN traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 687.20 ($8.60). The company had a trading volume of 3,084,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 472.20 ($5.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.32). The stock has a market cap of £3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.67, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 680.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 665.35.

About Howden Joinery Group

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 23,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.43) per share, for a total transaction of £158,632.64 ($198,489.29). In related news, insider Andrew Cripps bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.41) per share, with a total value of £30,240 ($37,837.84). Also, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 23,536 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.43) per share, with a total value of £158,632.64 ($198,489.29). Insiders have bought 28,104 shares of company stock valued at $18,933,806 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

