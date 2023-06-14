Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. Huntington Bancshares has a payout ratio of 44.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

