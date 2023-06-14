Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $0.68 on Monday. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hyzon Motors by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 59.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

