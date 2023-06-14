IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 655,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 401% from the previous session’s volume of 130,928 shares.The stock last traded at $29.67 and had previously closed at $29.72.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95,794 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

