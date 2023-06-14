Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys 128 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Chris OShea acquired 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($187.39).
Chris OShea also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Chris OShea bought 131 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £149.34 ($186.86).
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Chris OShea bought 1,848 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £1,903.44 ($2,381.68).
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Chris OShea bought 694,925 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £708,823.50 ($886,916.29).
Centrica Price Performance
Shares of Centrica stock traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 117.57 ($1.47). 29,127,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,202,445. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 65.78 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 122.21 ($1.53). The company has a market capitalization of £6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -901.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83.
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
