Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys 128 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Chris OShea acquired 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($187.39).

Chris OShea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrica alerts:

On Wednesday, May 10th, Chris OShea bought 131 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £149.34 ($186.86).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Chris OShea bought 1,848 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £1,903.44 ($2,381.68).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Chris OShea bought 694,925 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £708,823.50 ($886,916.29).

Centrica Price Performance

Shares of Centrica stock traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 117.57 ($1.47). 29,127,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,202,445. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 65.78 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 122.21 ($1.53). The company has a market capitalization of £6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -901.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centrica Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 131.60 ($1.65).

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.