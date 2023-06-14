Insider Buying: Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) insider Robin George Williams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,499 ($18.76) per share, with a total value of £14,990 ($18,756.26).

Churchill China Stock Down 9.0 %

LON CHH traded down GBX 135 ($1.69) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,360 ($17.02). The company had a trading volume of 155,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,608. Churchill China plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,020 ($12.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,725 ($21.58). The company has a market capitalization of £149.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,888.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,401.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,299.10.

Churchill China Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 21 ($0.26) dividend. This is an increase from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $10.50. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

