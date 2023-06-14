Insider Buying: Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) CEO Acquires 5,400 Shares of Stock

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) CEO Ken Allen Peterman bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. 817,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $235.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 112.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.7% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 104,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at $247,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Comtech Telecommunications

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMTL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

