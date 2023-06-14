Insider Buying: Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Director Buys 43,057 Shares of Stock

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) Director Matthew Wilks acquired 43,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $31,862.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,862.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Flotek Industries Price Performance

Shares of Flotek Industries stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 119.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc engages in the business of creating unique solutions to reduce the environmental impact of energy on air, water, land, and people. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT), Data Analytics (DA), and Corporate and Other. The CT segment includes developing, manufacturing, packaging, distributing, delivering, and marketing green specialty chemicals that help customers meet their environmental, social, and governance and operational goals and aims to enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers.

