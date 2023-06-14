Insider Buying: Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,720.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VET stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,463. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.55 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.29. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of C$552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$550.97 million. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.9794007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.67.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

