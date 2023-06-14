Insider Buying: Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,720.00.
Shares of VET stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,463. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.55 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91.
Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.29. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of C$552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$550.97 million. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.9794007 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.67.
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.
