Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CTO Sells 12,753 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CTO Ross A. Paul sold 12,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $49,481.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 180,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DIBS stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. 192,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

