Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Sells 4,578 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 4,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $17,762.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at $36,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,585. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $148.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

