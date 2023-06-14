Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Sells 4,578 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 4,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $17,762.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at $36,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
1stdibs.Com Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ DIBS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,585. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $148.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
1stdibs.Com Company Profile
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
