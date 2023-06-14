Insider Selling: DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Sells 5,986 Shares of Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,986 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $265,179.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,390,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Scott Guy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,205.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DOCN stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.18. 1,631,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after buying an additional 55,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Recommended Stories

