Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Insider Sells 8,660 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,273,529.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 3.6 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,316,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

