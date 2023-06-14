Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Sells 10,387 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 10,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $276,190.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,415 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,454.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Lundstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Paul Lundstrom sold 45,740 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $1,204,334.20.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Paul Lundstrom sold 45,445 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $1,204,746.95.

On Friday, June 2nd, Paul Lundstrom sold 12,503 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $325,953.21.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,383,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

