Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Sells 893 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.35, for a total value of $303,039.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,520.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gartner Trading Up 0.7 %

IT traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.85. 517,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Gartner by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,739,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,246,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.