Insider Selling: Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) COO Sells 26,900 Shares of Stock

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEGet Rating) COO Ted C. Smith sold 26,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $12,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 239,351 shares in the company, valued at $112,494.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nuvve Stock Performance

NVVE remained flat at $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 163,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,015. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 1,546.03% and a negative return on equity of 134.36%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuvve by 36.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuvve by 33.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nuvve by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nuvve by 27.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuvve by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Nuvve in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Nuvve Company Profile

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

