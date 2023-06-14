Insider Selling: Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) COO Sells 26,900 Shares of Stock

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) COO Ted C. Smith sold 26,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $12,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 239,351 shares in the company, valued at $112,494.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nuvve Stock Performance
NVVE remained flat at $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 163,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,015. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.
Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 1,546.03% and a negative return on equity of 134.36%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Nuvve in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Nuvve Company Profile
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.
