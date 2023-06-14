Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells 13,182 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total transaction of $2,242,917.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,643.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Friday, June 9th, Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $97,264.98.

On Thursday, May 18th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total transaction of $2,185,707.42.

On Thursday, May 4th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $988,650.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $8,230,746.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,992,413.16.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.44. 4,179,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,800. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average of $149.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Snowflake by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,913 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.