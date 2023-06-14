Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells 13,182 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total transaction of $2,242,917.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,643.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 9th, Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $97,264.98.
- On Thursday, May 18th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total transaction of $2,185,707.42.
- On Thursday, May 4th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $988,650.00.
- On Monday, April 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94.
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02.
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $8,230,746.00.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,992,413.16.
Snowflake Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of SNOW stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.44. 4,179,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,800. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average of $149.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Snowflake by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,913 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
