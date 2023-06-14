Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Sells 35,079 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 35,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,299,326.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 105,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Elan Moriah sold 6,627 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $256,199.82.

On Monday, April 10th, Elan Moriah sold 3,734 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $138,755.44.

On Monday, April 3rd, Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,186,309.92.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,481. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

