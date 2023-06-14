Inspired Plc (LON:INSE) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.14

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Inspired’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Inspired Stock Performance

Shares of LON:INSE opened at GBX 10.75 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.57. The firm has a market cap of £107.50 million, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.50. Inspired has a twelve month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

About Inspired

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.

