Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTE. HGC Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 62.5% during the first quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter worth $2,475,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 265.7% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 274,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 199,254 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the second quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the first quarter valued at $1,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Acquisition Co. 1 alerts:

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance

Shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 stock remained flat at $10.41 on Tuesday. 23 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.