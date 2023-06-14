InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 224,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 154,989 shares.The stock last traded at $70.20 and had previously closed at $69.50.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.58) to GBX 6,000 ($75.08) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,466.67.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.38.
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
