InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 224,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 154,989 shares.The stock last traded at $70.20 and had previously closed at $69.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.58) to GBX 6,000 ($75.08) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 571.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 469.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

