Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, an increase of 916.9% from the May 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJP opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.1239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $329,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.