Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, an increase of 916.9% from the May 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSJP opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.1239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
