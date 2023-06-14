Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the May 15th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,035.8% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,316. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $25.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
