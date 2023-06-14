Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Short Interest Down 69.4% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $25.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

