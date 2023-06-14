Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 543.5% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFM traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $38.34.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.