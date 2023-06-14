Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 6.5% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $148.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,616. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.