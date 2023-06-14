Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Holdings Cut by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter.

RPG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.65. 2,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,935. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $138.73 and a twelve month high of $176.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.15.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

