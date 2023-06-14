Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Trading 0.7% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $924.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,124,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,738,000 after buying an additional 5,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $822,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

