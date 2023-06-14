Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 13th (AMAM, BRCC, CAMLF, FHN, HD, NDAQ, NTRS, PRPO, RYCEY, SYYYF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 13th:

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM). B. Riley issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Ambrx Biopharma Inc alerts:

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its price target lowered by Tigress Financial from $19.00 to $11.00.

Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF)

had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 245 ($3.07) to GBX 240 ($3.00).

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its downgrade rating reaffirmed by analysts at SpectralCast, Inc..

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $330.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $53.00 to $51.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $75.00.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $2.85 to $2.00.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 145 ($1.81) to GBX 156 ($1.95).

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 213 ($2.67) to GBX 187 ($2.34).

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) had its downgrade rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,280 ($28.53) to GBX 2,090 ($26.15).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.