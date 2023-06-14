Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 13th (AMAM, BRCC, CAMLF, FHN, HD, NDAQ, NTRS, PRPO, RYCEY, SYYYF)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 13th:

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM). B. Riley issued a buy rating on the stock.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its price target lowered by Tigress Financial from $19.00 to $11.00.

Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 245 ($3.07) to GBX 240 ($3.00).

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its downgrade rating reaffirmed by analysts at SpectralCast, Inc..

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $330.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $53.00 to $51.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $75.00.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $2.85 to $2.00.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 145 ($1.81) to GBX 156 ($1.95).

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 213 ($2.67) to GBX 187 ($2.34).

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) had its downgrade rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,280 ($28.53) to GBX 2,090 ($26.15).

