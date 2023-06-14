Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 166,664 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 304% compared to the typical volume of 41,252 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26,580.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,330,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,518 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $60.86. 14,066,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,366,371. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

