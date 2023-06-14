Investors Purchase Large Volume of Li Auto Call Options (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 23,844 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 12% compared to the average volume of 21,294 call options.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LI. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.74.

Li Auto Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,044,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,575. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.52 and a beta of 0.73. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Li Auto will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.