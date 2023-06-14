Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investview Stock Performance

Shares of INVU traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 266,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,599. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Investview has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Get Investview alerts:

Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter.

About Investview

InvestView, Inc is a financial technology (FinTech) services company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research, and technology. Its services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.