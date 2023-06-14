IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 16% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $434.57 million and $6.19 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003849 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007041 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

