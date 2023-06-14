iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $691,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,476,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $100.75. 123,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,004. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.40.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

