iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Up 190.2% in May

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 190.2% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMXF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

