iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 45,275 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 263.2% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,427. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average is $89.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

