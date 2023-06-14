iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.30

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and traded as high as $25.74. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 168,810 shares trading hands.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FM. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $702,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 77,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

