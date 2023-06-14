iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Up 85.0% in May

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the May 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,437,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,579,000 after buying an additional 37,961 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 300,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 75,605 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,484,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 64,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.23. 100,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,166. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0689 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

