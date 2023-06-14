iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.75. Approximately 1,024 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $160.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,592,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,576 shares during the period. iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF accounts for 2.2% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $138,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF

The iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (ISVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap value companies selected by a combination of technical and fundamental factors and also weighted by market-cap. ISVL was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

