iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.43 and last traded at $61.36. Approximately 78,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $61.32.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $608.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.41.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 656.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 89,823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53,970 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 47,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,403,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.