iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.43

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 1237113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

