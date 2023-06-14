iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.22 and last traded at $90.90. Approximately 1,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.26.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

