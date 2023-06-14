iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.72. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.